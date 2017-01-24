Stock Faceoff: Wal-Mart Stores Inc vs Target Corporation (WMT, TGT)

On the back of a strong holiday season, retailers are back in the spotlight.

To start out the new year, we want to take the time to circle back to two of our previous long ideas on some of the giants in the retail industry: Wal-Mart Stores Inc ( WMT ) and Target Corporation ( TGT ).

We recommended both of these companies to investors in 2015. So far, both picks have underperformed. WMT is up 1% since our call, vs. 14% for the S&P 500. TGT has dropped by 11% while the S&P is up 6%.

Both stocks still look sound, while earning our Attractive rating.

Since these are two of the largest retailers in America, and direct competitors, it seems fair to ask: which is the better stock for investors in 2017?

In this article, we will judge Wal-Mart and Target on five key categories:

Profitability

Valuation

Cash Flow Yield

Corporate Governance

Growth Opportunities

Two stocks enter. One stock leaves. Who will emerge the champion in this faceoff of retail giants?

Wal-Mart vs Target – Profitability

From 1998 to 2015, Wal-Mart dominated this category. The company earned a superior return on invested capital (ROIC) in every single year over that time frame. Per Figure 1, however, that dominance evaporated last year.

Figure 1: Wal-Mart Vs. Target ROIC: 1998-Current

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings.

Target’s ROIC has surged in the past few years as it has sold off unprofitable business lines and refocused on its core competencies. Wal-Mart’s ROIC has gone in the opposite direction as it has overpaid for acquisitions and seen its already thin margins further squeezed by rising labor costs.

Though Wal-Mart’s profitability dominated Target for most of the last twenty years, we’ve seen Target make some big improvements while Wal-Mart has faltered. Right now, Target is the more profitable company, and we expect that edge to last.

Scoreboard: Target 1, Wal-Mart 0

WMT and TGT Stock Valuations

Both of these stocks are cheap. A variety of factors, from low growth potential, to the evergreen fears over Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ), have weighed on their stock prices.

WMT was up 13% in 2016, while TGT was flat, but both stocks are still quite cheap based on their current profits. Both stocks have a price to economic book value ratio (PEBV) of just 0.6. This ratio means the market expects a permanent 40% decline in after-tax operating profit (NOPAT) for both companies.

While it’s certainly fair to be wary of the risks facing traditional retailers, such a pessimistic outlook seems unwarranted. Both Wal-Mart and Target are appealingly cheap, which makes this round a push.

Scoreboard: Target 1.5, Wal-Mart 0.5

Let’s continue to evaluate these two giants…

