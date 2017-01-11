Walgreens to Offer FedEx Dropoff and Pickup

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) is going to start offering FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) dropoff and pickup at some of its stores.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will allow customers to use FedEx Corporation at select stores starting in the Spring. The two companies will continue to expand the number of locations that offer the service. The goal is to have FDX dropoff and pickup available at all Walgreens locations in the U.S. by Fall 2018.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s deal with FedEx Corporation will make it so that customers can easily drop off pre-packaged and pre-labeled items for shipping with FDX at its locations. FDX customers can also pick up items sent to them by selecting to have them delivered to their local Walgreens location.

The deal will likely benefit both Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and FedEx Corporation. It gets customers inside WBA stores for the services and increases the chance that they’ll do some shopping while there. It also expands FDX’s presence and makes it easier for customers to use the service.

“Walgreens, with its strong focus on customer care, is the perfect retailer to help us continue to meet the growing demand for convenient, secure dropoff and pickup options,” Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corporation’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said in a statement. “Our research has shown that customers rank pharmacies as a preferred location for accessing their e-commerce shipments.”

The U.S. Postal Service tried a similar deal with Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS ), but will have to end it in March due to a decision from the National Labor Relations Board.

WBA stock was up slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.