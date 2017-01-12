The One Thing Keeping Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Down

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) was off about 1% on Thursday morning after Pivotal Research Group downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Hold.” They placed an $85 price target on Disney stock, which would represent a loss of 20%-plus from here.

The research outfit singled out problems like worrisome TV audience trends and an increasing cost of capital. But perhaps most troubling for DIS stock is ESPN’s crumbling base.

As readers of my column know, I am a big fan of DIS. Disney has a lot going for it. The main driver of the company for literally the next century will be the properties it will develop with Marvel, Pixar and LucasFilm. The content these juggernauts will generate for Disney stock will satisfy millions of people around the world. So far, we haven’t had any major failures by these entities because they are each guided by cohesive creative visions.

But I agree with Pivotal — and in fact, I think ESPN is the biggest drag on DIS shares right now.

For a while, I was attributing ESPN’s struggles to the fact that unbundling and cord-cutting and ongoing fragmentation of sports programming was behind the brand’s stumbles. And I think that’s all still true. I also think the studio will figure out the best ways to offer content to the public, and the best venues and subscription methods to do so.

ESPN does have a streaming app, but the programming isn’t the best that the channel has to offer. That’s reserved for TV viewers, where ad rates are higher — which is what any investor in DIS stock wants.

ESPN had just under 100 million subscribers in 2013. However, that is now down to about 90 million, including about 620,000 lost in just October and November.

The Real Problem With ESPN

However, on reflection, I realized that ESPN has a much bigger problem — and until that problem is fixed, DIS stock will feel it. It’s a problem I’ve written about in regard to other companies.

That problem is that ESPN has decided to get political.

This is a huge mistake. As I’ve mentioned repeatedly, I don’t want any publicly traded company to get political. By that, I mean I don’t want any public statements from management or from content that supports or attacks any given political position.

The reason is that doing so instantly alienates up to 50% of the audience and consumers for those products. In the case of ESPN and Disney, it has chosen to move to the political left, and those on the right have no compunction about deserting content producers if that occurs. One of the reasons NFL football’s ratings are down, I theorize, is because of all the nonsense surrounding Colin Kaepernick’s ill-advised choice to kneel during the national anthem.

