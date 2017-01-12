‘Becoming Warren Buffett’: 11 Things to Know About the HBO Documentary

Warren Buffett will soon be immortalized in an HBO documentary.

Source: Grab Media

Here are 11 things to know about it:

The biographical show is called Becoming Warren Buffett.

Regarding the show, the billionaire investor said he likes numbers, and he’s like working with them since before he could remember.

The show will cover everything from Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska days as the Berkshire Hathway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A

(NYSE: Being Warren Buffett is currently being previewed for journalists ahead of its release.

Peter Kunhardt is directing the show, which is being narrated in large part by the investor himself.

It also includes interviews with Buffett’s sisters, three children, Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, as well as Bill and Melinda Gates.

The series will include extended coverage of a best-selling 2008 Warren Buffett biography titled Oracle of Omaha.

The show is designed mostly for those who do not know much about Buffett. Those who have been following his work for long or have researched him in depth will not learn much new.

Becoming Warren Buffett will also discuss his “buy-and-hold” style of investing in “wonderful companies at fair prices,” rather than the other way around.

His more human side will also be showcased as Buffett has garnered plenty of praise for living in a normal-sized house and hating vegetables.

The series will be rolled out on Jan. 30.

More From InvestorPlace