Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stock Up, Named ‘Best Diet’

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) stock is having a great beginning to the year as the company was praised for its dieting efforts once again.

For the seventh year in a row, the diet promoted by Weight Watchers was named by the U.S. News & World Report as the cream of the crop. The publication released its 2017 Best Diets selection, and the company struck gold once again, netting the top spot as we enter the new year.

The title won by the company was the Best Diet For Weight Loss, which it won for a seventh time. Weight Watchers also won several other titles, including Best Diet For Fast Weight Loss and Easiest to Follow Diet and Best Commercial Diet.

U.S. News & World Report examined how effective 38 diets are across nine categories, including Best Diet Overall, Best Plant-Based Diet, Best Weight Loss Diet, Best Commercial Diet and more.

The new Weight Watchers plan uses a SmartPoints system that consists of a point-based system that creates a weekly allotment of numbers. You have to create a smart balance between low fat and high protein foods such as chicken and vegetables (which give you low points), as well as cheat foods and some indulgences such as cookie and wine (which give you higher points).

Weight Watchers considers it a lifestyle plan more than a diet, helping you lose one to two pounds a week.

WTW shares grew 20% Wednesday.

