According to the 25 analysts covering Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ), WFM stock is a hold; just five of them consider its stock a buy, unchanged from three months ago. What has changed is the number of underweight or sell ratings, increasing from six to seven over the past 90 days.

Most experts don’t like Whole Foods stock and it certainly wasn’t helped in early December when Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) lowered its outlook on its 2016 earnings, the second time this fiscal year.

Deflation has been wreaking havoc at all grocery stores, big and small, profitable and unprofitable, and given that Whole Foods is in the middle of a major turnaround, it’s understandable why it might seem like the entire investment community has suddenly got a hate-on for the former grocery store phenom.

That’s the fickle nature of stock markets talking — loud and clear.

Which brings to mind the old Warren Buffett quote, “Be greedy when others are fearful.”

Well, I searched high and low for positive comments about Whole Foods and one of the only ones I could come up with are from Oppenheimer analysts Rupesh Parikh and Erica Eiler who recently called it their top grocery pick for 2017.

Kroger investors: Put that in your pipe and smoke it!

But seriously, Whole Foods is looking like a contrarian’s dream stock for these three reasons; with a little luck and a lot of hard work, WFM could turn out to be a shining star in 2017.

WFM Stock’s Valuation

David Dreman is a pioneer in contrarian investment strategies and behavioral finance. I own his 1998 book, Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation. The book lays out quantitative methods he uses for screening for contrarian stocks.

To make the cut, a stock must have a market cap greater than $1 billion, a current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) greater than 2, debt-to-equity less than 50% and a P/E, P/B, and P/FCF that’s lower on relative basis to its peers.

On the first three criteria, WFM doesn’t quite make the cut but comes pretty darn close.

Market cap = $9.7 billion (pass)

Current ratio = 1.47 (fail)

Debt/equity = 32.6% (pass)

It’s important to mention that Whole Foods issued $1 billion in 5.2% senior notes during fiscal 2016 that don’t mature until 2025. Prior to 2016, it carried virtually no debt. While I’m normally not a big fan of stock buybacks, WFM’s decision to use some of these proceeds for repurchases makes sense given how its stock appears undervalued.

Next Page