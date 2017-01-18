Why CSX Corporation (CSX), Target Corporation (TGT) and Cameco Corp (USA) (CCJ) Are 3 of Today’s Worst Stocks

Another day, another round of go-nowhere action. The S&P 500 ended the session at 2,271.89, up 0.18%. That’s roughly where it was as of Dec. 13, when it began to move sideways. Not even the strongest inflation surge in five years could get investors off the fence.

Not every name simply drifted sideways, however. Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ ), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) were all sent considerably lower … mostly by their own failures and weaknesses.

Target Corporation (TGT)

It’s no big secret that retailer Target has been struggling; TGT shareholders have been treated to a handful of disappointing quarterly reports. Nevertheless, seeing the company’s struggle confirmed in writing again set up a sizeable setback for the stock today.

The bad news: For the quarter ending in January, which encompasses the all-important holiday shopping period, same-store sales are likely to fall between 1% and 1.5%. The company had previously suggested same-store sales would fall no more than 1%, but could have risen as much as 1%.

As a result of the updated sales assessment, Target now expects to report a profit of between $1.45 and $1.55 per share for the quarter in question. The retailer’s prior outlook had suggested a profit of between $1.55 and $1.75 per share of TGT was in the cards. TGT fell 5.8% following the revised numbers.

CSX Corporation (CSX)

Railroad CSX Corporation topped revenue estimates for its fourth quarter. However, the company missed earnings estimates. Investors viewed the glass as half-full, sending CSX to a loss of 3.2% for the session.

In its fourth fiscal quarter of the year, CSX earned 49 cents per share on sales of $3.04 billion. Analysts were collectively looking for a profit of 49 cents per share of CSX and a top line of $2.86 billion.

Weakness from the coal sector took an especially big toll on the company’s top and bottom line, with coal volumes off by 21% for the year. CSX believes the future looks brighter though. CEO Michael Ward commented:

“In an environment where the company lost almost $470 million of coal revenue and experienced weakness across most of its markets, CSX delivered nearly $430 million of productivity savings in 2016, while improving customer service. With business conditions gradually improving and the ongoing transformation into the CSX of Tomorrow, we will continue to deliver sustainable shareholder value.”

Cameco Corp (USA) (CCJ)

Finally, although it and its uranium peers have been on a bullish tear of late, that run came to a screeching halt today following last night’s caution from the company — it’s planning on reporting a loss for last year, and is planning on laying off a wide swath of its workers.

The mining outfit warned shareholders that, after making certain impairment adjustments, it will book an unspecified loss for fiscal 2016. Analysts had been calling for an operating profit of 86 cents per share of CCJ.

It was difficult to put a positive spin on the profit outlook, as Cameco also said it intends to release 120 employees as a means of cutting costs. That decision implies things aren’t going as well as the stock’s 72% rally since the end of October would have suggested. CCJ shares lost 18.2% of their value today.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.