Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Stock (HPE) is Worth Holding

It seems that the split from HP Inc ( HPQ ) in Nov 2015 has been a boon for the shareholders of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co ( HPE ). This is because it allowed a customized approach to two different businesses, which was not possible while they operated as a single entity. HPE stock has been clocking solid returns since then and has gained approximately 59.7%.

The major part of the rally was witnessed last year mainly driven by a series of restructuring initiatives, which includes trimming down its core businesses and lowering costs. In 2016, the stock gained 52.2%, outperforming the Zacks categorized Computer-Integrated Systems industry’s return of 28.7% during the same time frame.

Driving Factors for Hewlett Packard Enterprises

After the split, Hewlett Packard made it clear that it will focus on restructuring and realigning its businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth and improve margins. In keeping with this effort, the company divested its stake in Mphasis Limited, an IT service provider in Bangalore, India.

Apart from this, Hewlett Packard decided to spin-off its Software and IT Services businesses last year and entered into deals to merge these with Micro Focus International Plc and Computer Sciences Corporation ( CSC ), respectively.

The primary motive behind such a massive restructuring drive is to reassure investors of the company’s sustained focus on improving profitability and returning value to shareholders in the form of dividend and share repurchases.

Also, by trimming its size, the company intends to focus more on fast growing and high margin businesses such as high performance computing (HPC), private cloud, all-flash arrays and hyper-converged computing.

We believe that the company’s divestment strategy has provided it with enough cash to make investments in the aforementioned fast growing businesses. It should be noted that Hewlett Packard bought Silicon Graphics in November last year, which provides HPC services such as servers, storage, and data center solutions to clients in the cloud computing, oil & gas, e-commerce, social networking, and other industries.

Furthermore, it seems that Hewlett Packard views Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) as the next major market as evident from its recent partnership with GE Digital, a unit of General Electric Company ( GE ).

Next Page