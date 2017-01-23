Why Sprint Corp (S) Stock Could Blow Up in Your Face

Whether you’re long or short on Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) stock, I gotta be honest, I just don’t get the attraction. There are, according to Finviz.com, 442 companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange with a market cap greater than $10 billion. One of them is Sprint stock, the fourth largest wireless provider in the U.S., which has been hard at work turning around its business.

As InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn recently pointed out in an article about S stock, there seems to be a lot of angst over its true potential, both positive and negative, and a lot of it is coming from inside the halls of this very media institution.

Here’s a good one from InvestorPlace Feature Writer James Brumley:

“The 132% gain Sprint stock dished out over the course of the prior year was a complete shocker, considering the company was neck-deep in debt and was relatively impotent in terms of prepaid and postpaid subscriber growth for the bulk of 2015.”

Brumley goes on to point out all the things CEO Marcelo Claure supposedly has done since taking the top job in 2014 to fix what ails S, but most of it might have been nothing but smoke and mirrors.

InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin, on the other hand, recently examined the pros and cons of Sprint buying T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ). Martin suggested that a deal between the two companies could cost double, perhaps more, than the $32 billion (including the assumption of debt) Sprint looked to pay in 2014 before abandoning its bid for TMUS.

S stock is trading within 2% of its 52-week high simply because of M&A rumor and innuendo? What a strange world we live in.

Why Sprint Stock Is a Bad Choice

Now let me tell you why I think Sprint stock is a really dumb investment. Really dumb.

Softbank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF ) owns 83% of Sprint stock. In the summer, Softbank sold 4% of its 32% ownership interest in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA ), valued around $7.9 billion, to reduce its debt and inject additional cash into Sprint.

The last time I checked, Alibaba has a reasonably good future. You only sell a chunk of something that valuable if you really want to protect your 83%-owned investment.

I suppose the longs look at this move as an affirmation that S is worth saving and that Masayoshi Son, Softbank’s Chairman, and founder, will ultimately buy the remaining 17% interest in Sprint stock that he doesn’t already own and then merge it into TMUS.

Frankly, I have no idea what’s in the mind of Son, but anything’s possible I guess.

So, my first problem with Sprint stock regardless of its business deficiencies is that Sprint shareholders are at the mercy of Son who appears to change course frequently.

