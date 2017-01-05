Why was Girl Meets World cancelled?

There’s a popular South Park episode that attempts to come up with original jokes or ideas, but quickly notes that The Simpsons already came up with the idea before them. The episode shows that every idea, show, movie or song has already been created by someone else, and all we can really do is attempt to tackle it from a new angle to make it fresh.

Companies such as Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) have been cashing in on old ideas that helped to bring in massive amounts of revenue for the company recently. One such concept is a spinoff of Boy Meets World called Girl Meets World.

The new show started off hot, with more than 5 million viewers tuning in to watch the coming-of-age series. However, it has now been three seasons and it appears the show has gone stale.

The network is cancelling Girl Meets World after 69 seasons, with the Jan. 20 show serving as the finale. Current episodes are averaging about 1.5 million viewers and ratings have declined, which would explain why the Disney creation will exist no longer in three weeks.

The show’s writers announced that they are signing off with pride as they gave it their all and perhaps the show will take its spot in television history some day. “We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of,” the writers said via Twitter, referring to the last few episodes.

DIS shares fell 0.3% Thursday.

