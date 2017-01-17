Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Is a Suitable Value Pick (GT)

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co ( GT ) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

GT’s PE Ratio is Favorable

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Goodyear has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 7.72. This level compares considerably favorably with the market at large, as the PE ratio for the S&P 500 comes in at about 19.92.

If we focus on the long-term trend of the stock the current level puts Goodyear’s current PE a little below its median zone (which stands at 8.73), suggesting that the stock is undervalued compared to its historical levels.

Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks classified Auto, Tires and Trucks sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 11.05. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers. In fact, Goodyear has historically traded at a PE less than that of the sector’s over the observed term.

We should also point out that Goodyear has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 7.24, lower than the current figure.

Thus, it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Goodyear stock in the near term.

GT’s PS Ratio is Lower Than the Industry

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Goodyear has a P/S ratio of about 0.53. This is lower than the Zacks categorized Building & Auto, Tires and Trucks sector’s average, which comes in at 0.65 right now. In fact, the figure has been consistently lower than that of the sector over the observed term.

However, the current level is among the highs for the stock’s own past and the multiple has been converging to the sector’s average over the past few months. This suggests that the company’s stock price has already appreciated to some degree, relative to its sales.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Goodyear currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of ‘A’, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Goodyear a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.

For example, the PEG ratio for Goodyear is just 0.42, a level that is far lower than the sector average of 0.99. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate.

Clearly, GT is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles…

Next Page