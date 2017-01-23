Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Q4 Earnings: 10 Things to Know

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the bell late Monday.

Here are 10 things you should know about how the tech company closed out its year as investors eagerly await the fate of its proposed merger with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ):

Yahoo topped earnings expectations for the three-month period, earning 25 cents per share versus the consensus estimate of 21 cents per share. The company brought in 13 cents per share in the same quarter of fiscal 2015.

Revenue was also a bright spot for the company at $1.47 billion, $200 million ahead of what the company raked in a year ago. Wall Street called for net sales of $1.38 billion on average based on analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The number of display ads sold by the company rose 4% year-over-year.

Display revenue tallied up to $573 million in the period, excluding traffic acquisition costs, topping expectations by $5 million.

Yahoo’s price-per-click of search ads grew 18% over the same span.

Search revenue was strong at $767 million not accounting for traffic acquisition costs, ahead of StreetAccount‘s consensus estimate of $698.8 million.

Mobile revenue surged at $459 million, beating the year-ago total of $291 million.

The company added coverage of NHL games over the quarter, as well as expanded access to Hulu TV show clips.

Despite the earnings beat, it wasn’t the most positive quarterly report for Yahoo as the company announced that its deal with Verizon has been delayed, raising uncertainty on when or even if it will close.

The company opted not to hold its usual post-earnings conference call after releasing its fourth-quarter results.

YHOO stock grew 0.8% before the close of the bell, and shares have surged a further 1.1% after hours.

