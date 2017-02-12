12 Stocks That Will Live and Die by Donald Trump’s Pen

Uncertainty surrounds America’s new President, Donald Trump, and nowhere is that more true than in the financial markets. The policy decisions of Trump — combined with a Republican majority in the House and Senate — can and will have major impacts on a number of stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

The problem? Many investors still aren’t sure what Trump’s policy objectives actually are.

Trump himself isn’t always crystal-clear in his goals — see, for instance, his often contradictory statements on financial regulation, or drug prices. U.S. stocks rallied after the election on hopes of corporate tax reform and infrastructure spending; but it’s no longer clear that either is a top priority for the administration at the moment.

All told, investors in most stocks are looking for more direction, and more clarity from Washington, D.C. But for these 12 stocks, how President Trump chooses to move forward will have a major impact beyond corporate tax rates and economic growth.

