The 3 Best CEFs for Growth and Dividends

Closed-end funds, or CEFs, are another innovation in tradable securities that have popped up in recent years. CEFs are somewhat similar to mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, but have a few important differences. Unlike those other two investments, CEFs raise capital by going public in an IPO, and then invest that capital according to its prospectus. Usually, the portfolio is highly targeted by the investment manager, and its price will move just as the price of a stock does.

Like similar pooled investments, the value of even the best CEFs is expressed as “net asset value”, or NAV. However, because CEFs trade according to typical market forces of supply and demand, sometimes the best CEFs could end up trading at premiums or discounts to the underlying NAV. This often is an indicator of investor sentiment towards the sector.

The best CEFs may be trading at a discount and can also represent value, thus they give investors a chance to find some growth with their capital, as well as the high dividends. With that in mind, the following are the best CEFs for growth and dividends.

