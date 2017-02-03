The 3 Best REITs for Sky-High Total Returns

As interest rates rise, bonds will pay higher coupon rates and will become more appealing to investors. This means that the other investments they have relied on for yield will be less appealing in comparison.

Last fall’s jump in rates caused the stocks of many leading real estate investment trusts to underperform. Yet REITs have many benefits. They pay yields that can far exceed other publicly traded firms. The ones we’ll cover below pay dividend yields close to 4%.

And while interest rates are ticking up, the yield on the 10-Year Treasury Bond is still only 2.4%. That makes it pretty hard for investors to grow their wealth over time. REITs pay decent yields, and are also investing in new properties to grow.

REITs offer a compelling combination of growth and income. It will be some time before interest rates increase to the level where investors can gain yield and grow their wealth, which means REITs should remain en vogue for many years to come.

Below are three REITs with compelling total return potential going forward.

