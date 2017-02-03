3 Big Buyout Deals That Could Crush Investors

A buyout announcement is one of the best pieces of news a shareholder can get. Typically, buyout stocks immediately jump to within cents of the buyout price and never look back. Sometimes, however, the market doesn’t trust that the deal will actually go through. That skepticism can leave certain buyout stocks in limbo for months.

Source: Shutterstock

Donald Trump was elected on a pro-business platform that promises a reduction in government interference in corporate affairs. On the surface, that attitude seems to be good news for the M&A environment.

Trump’s policies should encourage aggressive M&A activity. He has promised to cut taxes and has discussed a repatriation holiday to allow companies with cash stored overseas to bring that money back into the country.

That’s all good and well, but it doesn’t mean companies will be free to combine at will if mergers threaten competition. In fact, Trump himself has criticized the proposed AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) merger with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) as being “an example of the power structure I’m fighting.”

Here are three buyout deals that the market is very skeptical about.

Next Page