3 BRICS Buys That Play Banking, Buying and … Beef?

Emerging markets like the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — haven’t exactly been an investing friend in recent years. Before the Great Recession, EMs were one of the best places to find a hefty dose of capital gains. As these nations grew and expanded, so did their stocks. Broad-based funds like the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM ) were the place to find great long-term gains.

Then the bottom dropped out.

Emerging markets stocks spent the last few years just scraping by. Some analysts question whether you need them anymore for growth — especially some of the more developed BRICS countries.

But a funny thing happened. Emerging markets have come back and have posted their best start to a year since 2012. The primary driver has been the reflation trade in the United States — given many of these nation’s ties to commodities, developing markets have often done very well in periods of inflation.

Add that to other positives — young workforces, massive consumer potential and rising GDPs — emerging markets (even the BRICS) are once again the place to be.

Today, we’ll look at three BRICS stocks to buy today.

