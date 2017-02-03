3 Bulletproof Income ETFs for 2017

Analysts are divided by whether they think this hard-charging bull market can last through the rest of 2017, but most market watchers agree on one thing: It’s going to be a bumpy ride no matter what. That’s why today, I’m going to show you a trio of funds that are designed to fend off volatility … and deliver high income to boot!

Within just a few days, President Donald Trump has signed a slew of executive orders and presidential memoranda with wide-reaching missions – withdrawing from the Trans Pacific Partnership, freezing federal workforce hiring and, of course, starting to roll the “border wall” rock down the hill.

In the meanwhile, he has continued his string of market-moving tweets, and begun meetings with the likes of Detroit automakers Ford Motor Company ( F ), General Motors Company ( GM ) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV ( FCAU ).

Trump’s fast and furious pen already has Wall Street adjusting and readjusting, trying to figure out how the market will move next. But the truth is: No one knows.

That’s why right now, low-volatility exchange-traded funds (ETFs) look more attractive than ever. These funds are part of the “smart beta” chorus, taking a major index, then slicing and dicing it to come up with a portfolio of its lowest-volatility members.

But what’s the point of safety if it doesn’t return anything? At that rate, you might as well duck into low-yielding short-term bonds.

That’s why many investors prefer the protection and income of high-yielding low-volatility ETFs … like the three funds I want to highlight today:

