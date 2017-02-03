3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Right Now (WIX, CRM, ATTU)

In the matter of just a few years, “the Cloud” has evolved from the new feature that your grandmother just can’t quite seem to understand to one of the main factors driving growth in the computing sector. Cloud computing is now an essential focus for software-related companies, and cloud stocks have piqued the interest of many tech-focused investors.

New technology and changing consumer behavior has changed the shape of the technology landscape, and an industry that was once centered on the personal computer has adapted to survive in the world of mobile computing and the Cloud.

The markets have been paying attention, and some of the best tech stocks have been those that have shown growth in their cloud operations.

With this in mind, we’ve highlighted three stocks that are not only showing strong cloud-related activity, but also strong fundamental metrics.

Check out these three cloud stocks to buy right now:

I. Wix.Com Ltd ( WIX )– Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Wix.com Ltd ( WIX ) is a developer of a cloud-based platform that helps users create online content. Using Wix’s tools, one can relatively easily design a webpage or online portfolio. The company had about 77 million registered users at the end of 2015, and investors are gearing up for its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results on February 15.

In the most recent quarter, Wix.com surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and moved its revenue guidance for Q4 higher. With revenue now expected to come in at $81 million, Wix is clearly still growing.

It is also worth pointing out that the company recently partnered with Square Inc ( SQ ) to give Wix-based online merchants a new way to accept payments.

II. salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)- Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

salesforce.com, inc. ( CRM ) is a leading developer of cloud-based client relationship management software services. The company breaks its enterprise-level offerings into a few categories, including the Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Data Cloud. Each of these offerings help its users more efficiently deal with customer information and related data.

Like many companies in this sphere, Salesforce is projected to post aggressive earnings and sales growth in the coming quarters.

The company will report its results for the quarter ended in January in two weeks’ time, and our current consensus estimates call for EPS growth of over 330% on sales growth of nearly 26%.

