3 Earnings Reports Every Investor Should Watch Next Week

The S&P 500 is currently worth $20 trillion for the first time ever, after gaining 25% over the last 12 months, and the Dow is inching quickly toward its own new all-time high. But, tech stocks have outperformed even more over the past year, with the Nasdaq posting 34% gains over the comparable time period.

Of course, there’s been plenty of variance in performance for individual stocks, while the tech world comes with even more risks and question marks. Next week, three big tech names — electric automaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), payments platform Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) and wearables leader FitBit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) — will all report numbers for their most recent quarters on the same day: Feb. 22.

Here’s what investors should watch.

