3 Hidden Winners to Buy On Higher Interest Rates

Rising interest rates is one of the most oft-referred-to topics on Wall Street right now. Some see higher borrowing costs as the straw that could break the market’s eight-year bull run while others see it as needed counter-weight to emerging inflationary pressures.

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) already expects three rate hikes this year, and we may see more monetary tightening than that if fiscal stimulus jump-starts the economy.

Bond investments and dividend-paying stocks have sold off on a 33% jump in the rate on the 10-year Treasury since the beginning of November. Existing bond prices drop when rates increase and investors fear that higher rates will draw others out of dividend stocks for the relatively safety in fixed-income.

Financial companies have boomed on the increase in rates as the industry benefits from a wider net margin spread between borrowing and lending rates.

But few investors are paying attention to one segment of the market that could get an upside boost.

An Unexpected Winner From Higher Rates

Short sellers, betting on a drop in prices, have to pay a broker loan rate when they borrow shares to short. The rate varies by broker but can range from 2.5% to almost 9%, even on discount platforms. In addition to this, shorting some stocks may require a hard-to-borrow fee if the shares are already heavily shorted and illiquid.

As interest rates increase, it will get more expensive to hold short positions. Combine cost pressure from higher rates with the potential for stronger economic growth to lift stocks in general and you could see short-sellers reevaluate their bets.

January employment data came in stronger than expected even as wage inflation moderated. Fourth-quarter earnings for those reporting through last week have come in 5% higher than the same period last year. Any progress on tax reform could be a huge boost to the general market as lower taxes would lead to higher earnings across the board.

That pressure from higher borrowing costs on stocks with heavy short interest probably isn’t enough in itself to drive prices higher, but it could be a major factor.

It could even lead to a price-boosting situation known as a short-squeeze, which my colleague Nathan Slaughter covered in more detail here.

