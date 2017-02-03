3 High-Dividend Stocks That Beat The Trump Rally

James Carville, the colorful political strategist also known as the “Ragin’ Cajun,” once quipped about reincarnation, “I’d like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody.”

That used to be the case.

However, with half a decade of abnormally low bond yields, investors no longer seem to fear the bond market.

That’s about to change.

The equity markets shifted to wide-open rally mode with the ascendancy of Donald Trump to the Oval Office. Warren Buffett has often referred to the stock market as a voting machine.

If that’s case, Trump won the popular vote in a landslide, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 12% since election night.

But while a 12% move in stocks always gets my attention, this stopped me dead in my tracks.

It seems that Trump’s Twitter app isn’t the only thing he’s pounding. Now, to be fair, as much as it may disappoint the President, he alone isn’t causing the 44% rise in 10-year Treasury yields.

The most likely culprit is a combination of expected fiscally expansive government policy combined with a rapidly improving economy spurred by wide sweeping deregulation. An accelerating business cycle is long term bullish for stocks.

However, bond yields climbing 44% in four months is not bullish… for anything.

Rapidly rising rates are almost guaranteed to throw cold water on any economic expansion. Basically, as businesses and consumers are prepared to borrow money to grow their business or increase consumption, they’ll be faced with higher a borrowing rate, which means that they’ll probably hold off on acting. Any potential economic growth will be dead on arrival.

But who’s to say? In the current socio-political/economic environment nothing and everything surprises me.

But with the threat of stillborn economic growth, investors should remain cautious. That doesn’t mean sit on your hands.

However, you should always keep your eye on the ball. With that directive, there are two crucial factors that should remain at the forefront of an investment strategy…

