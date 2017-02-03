Home > Stock Picks > Dividend Stocks >

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – and 1 to Avoid

These stocks feature attractive valuation and income for investors

  |  By Brett Owens, Contrarian Outlook
Plenty of investors ask me about monthly dividend stocks—and with good reason. After all, who doesn’t like their dividends rolling in when their bills do?

It’s a heck of a lot easier than trying to manage the uneven income stream you get from a portfolio of solely quarterly payers. But convenience isn’t the only reason to like stocks that pay dividends monthly.

Another is that monthly payouts signal a confident management team. Shareholders revere dividends, after all, and if management’s fine with getting them hooked on a monthly cash stream, they must be sure they can keep those checks coming—without any nasty surprises.

We Can Do Better Than the Obvious Choice

In a moment, I’ll reveal three monthly payers that are great buys now.

But before I do, let’s talk about the one monthly dividend stock everyone knows: Realty Income Corp (O), a retail real estate investment trust (REIT) so enamored with the concept that its slogan is “the monthly dividend company.”

There’s another reason why O gets so much love from investors. It’s known for raising its dividend every quarter—and sometimes more often than that:

Monthly Payouts; Quarterly Hikes
O-5yr-Dividend-History-Chart

What’s more, the funds from operations (FFO; a better measure of REIT performance than earnings) backstopping that payout are rising steadily:

Key Metric Roars Higher
O-Funds-From-Ops-5yr-Chart

The downside is that many other monthly dividend fans know all this, which is why O looks fully valued at 21.3 times trailing-twelve-month FFO. And the 4.0% trailing-twelve-month yield — while double what you get from the average S&P 500 stock — is below its five-year average of 4.5% and the payouts on the three investments I’ll show you now.

These three are all trading at attractive valuations, to boot. So let’s dive in, starting with…

