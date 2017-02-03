3 Retail Stocks That Will Get Really Ugly in 2017

If you visit any business-related website, you’ll inevitably come across articles forecasting the demise of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ). While aggressive short recommendations are rare due to the markets’ upward bias, the bearish position on SHLD justifies itself. Last year, Sears stock lost daring investors 53%. This year, it will lose even more, becoming the worst performer among retail stocks.

Don’t applaud me for putting my neck out there. Sears shed an eye-popping 38% already, and we haven’t even reached the end of the first quarter.

That’s how long SHLD took in 2016 before it even approached such magnitude of negativity. And worst of all, there’s just no way to salvage anything. Sears is so far gone that it would take an unprecedented miracle to right the ship.

We could go over the numbers, but there’s no point. SHLD is too deep in debt, and has failing growth trends both in the top line as well as the bottom. But if we had to pick a metric, I’d look at the revenue multiple defined by the price-to-sales ratio. For Sears, the multiple is a sickeningly absurd 0.03, which is pretty much the lowest among retail stocks. This demonstrates just how little people care about this company. But rather than a single, macabre event, SHLD’s disaster can help save investors from making further mistakes in retail stocks. Sure, retail sales as a whole are rising. In fact, the last time aggregate retail fell into the red was during the 2008 global financial crisis. However, the type of retail business that Sears specializes in — ie., department stores — is imploding.

According to data provided by the U.S. Federal Reserve, department store sales fell by more than 7% last December on a year-over-year basis. Prior to 2016, the average department store’s sales growth was a more palatable decline of 2%. One would have to go back to the aforementioned 2008 crisis to see department stores post a worse performance. It goes without saying that retail stocks levered to department stores are a bad bet. But it’s not the physical platform. The products that such retailers sell — basically clothing and fashion accessories — are doing poorly. Per the Federal Reserve, clothing businesses have essentially flat-lined since late 2014.

Here’s the painful reality — people just aren’t shopping the way they used to. Maybe people already have the clothes that they want, or the shoes that they wear. Maybe Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) killed their appetite for finding parking or waiting in lines.

Whatever the reason, Sears’ collapse is just the beginning for the vulnerable members of a weakened sector. Here are three retail stocks that will see an ugly 2017.

