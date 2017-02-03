3 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Before They Join the Party

It’s hard to believe with all the chaos surrounding Donald Trump’s White House that the markets are doing as well as they are, but the reality is that the S&P 500 has gained 10% since the Republican’s stunning victory through Feb. 24. Only John F. Kennedy’s post-election run is said to have produced a bigger gain for the index.

Things are so good that the S&P 500’s total market cap went over $20 trillion in mid-February, a number that’s truly mind-boggling.

It seems like everything is headed higher; just 137 S&P 500 stocks are down over the last month and even fewer — 23 — are off by more than 10%.

Some of the 23 stocks could be in for more pain, including Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL ) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA , NYSE: UA ), which have both lost more than 20% due to poor earnings.

However, tucked in among the battered and bruised, I have three S&P 500 stocks to buy that should see smoother sailing in the weeks ahead.

Next Page