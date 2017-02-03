3 Stocks to Buy for Under $10 With 25%-Plus Upside

There’s a million different ways to hunt for stocks to buy. But for investors who like to keep things simple, you can’t go wrong looking at cheap stocks with big upside.

While a low share price doesn’t necessarily mean a good value, quality low-priced stocks can be extremely volatile and deliver major returns in a short amount of time.

When the market tanked back in 2008, investors had the chance to buy all kinds of quality stocks for under $10. Today, some of those same opportunities are still out there. It simply requires a bit more effort.

You don’t have to go digging into the micro-cap bargain bin or try scraping the bottom of the OTC market barrel to find cheap stocks. There are plenty of mid-cap stocks with market caps greater than $2 billion and impressive upside potential.

Here’s a look at three stocks currently trading under $10 per share with an average analyst price target representing at least 25% upside.

