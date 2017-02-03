3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

The earnings calendar is slowly thinning out, with just a couple more weeks of heavy reporting before we reach the unofficial offseason. Still, there’s plenty out there to move the markets — including a 1-2 punch of President Trump tweets and executive orders.

Heading into Monday’s trade, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) joined the earnings fray, while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) created some headlines of their own over the weekend.

Here’s what you should know heading into Monday:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA)

TEVA shares were up strongly in Monday’s premarket action thanks to a Street-beating fourth-quarter report.

The generic pharma outfit reported a loss of $1.10 per share, but backing out certain items, adjusted profits of $1.38 per share were 3 cents better than the Wall Street consensus mark. That came on revenues of $6.5 billion, which was more than enough to clear estimates of $6.25 billion, and represented 33% growth year-over-year.

Investors also were encouraged by Teva’s full-year outlook, which included adjusted earnings of $4.90 to $5.30 on revenues of $23.8 billion to $24.5 billion. The lower end of each range was enough to beat expectations of $4.83 in profits on $23.69 billion in revs.

Heading forward, Teva CEO Yitzhak Peterburg says the company will be focused on “extracting synergies related to the Actavis Generics transaction,” referring to the $40.5 billion buyout that closed last year.

TEVA shares were up about 5% in Monday’s premarket trade.

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tesla has been making moves outside the U.S. as the electric carmaker seeks to become a force globally.

TSLA is making waves in the Middle East as Tesla will make its official launch in Dubai at the same time as the World Government Summit in Dubai, which CEO Elon Musk will attend.

The first Tesla store in Dubai will open this coming summer on Shiekh Zayed Road, “one of the busiest roads in Dubai,” according to Electrek. The store will include Superchargers and Destination chargers.

Last week, the company also announced that it would be rolling out its electric cars in India.

