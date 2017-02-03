It was a mixed day for U.S. equities yesterday as the dollar experienced an uptick ahead of the day’s action. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to reach still new heights.

Thursday’s trading is dominated by earnings reports, including those from Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ), Public Storage (NYSE: PSA ) and Cheapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ).

Here’s a look at how they did.

Square Inc (SQ)

SQ shares were up by double digits after posting strong fourth-quarter earnings after Wednesday’s bell.

Square posted a loss of $15.2 million, or 4 cents per share. That was much narrower than Wall Street’s projections for 9 cents per share, and far better than the year-ago’s 34-cent loss. Meanwhile, revenues of $451.9 million over the period were up 21% year-over-year, and just edged out expectations for a top line of $449.8 million. Gross payment volume rose a healthy 34% to $13.7 billion.

Square Capital — the company’s loan arm — and Caviar — its food ordering and delivery service — were both strong to close out the year.

For 2017, Square expects to rake in revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion, which is in line with the $2.11 billion that Wall Street is calling for.

SQ stock was up a healthy 10% in Thursday’s early trade.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Volatile CHK shares were up a bit on Thursday following its Q4 result.

Chesapeake lost $741 million (84 cents per share) for the fourth quarter, far narrower than laster year’s $3.36 per share. On an adjusted basis, profits of 7 cents per share matched Wall Street expectations. Revenues of $2.02 billion were down 24% YOY, however, and fell short of estimates by about $20 million.

Oil equivalent production also fell, by 13% to 53 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Debt has slightly ticked up year-over-year, from $9.7 billion to $10 billion.

Next Page