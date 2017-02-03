3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA), Baidu Inc (ADR) (BIDU) and Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Thursday spawned mixed results for U.S. equities as Treasury bonds strengthened and the dollar weakened. The S&P 500 Index posted a gain of a fraction of a percentage, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.4%.

It was another busy earnings day that included mixed results from several companies, including Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA ), Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ).

Here’s what you should know:

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)

Acacia Communications shares were hammered in the evening as the company released a forecast that underwhelmed. The company reported earnings of $64.5 million, or $1.55 per share for its latest three-month period. Adjusted for stock-based compensations, Acacia posted earnings of 94 cents per share, well ahead of the 90 cents per share that analysts expected.

Revenue was also better than what the consensus estimate called for as the company raked in $142.4 million. This figure was $2.7 million higher than the $139.7 million that Wall Street was calling for.

However, ACIA stock took a massive hit as the company released a first-quarter forecast that will be about 70 cents per share. Analysts are calling for earnings of 78 cents per share.

Revenue will be about $111 million, which is below the $137.3 million that analysts predict. The company only went public in May. ACIA shares are down some 14% in Friday’s early trading.

Baidu Inc (ADR) (BIDU)

Baidu reported strong quarterly results that helped drive the stock higher. For its fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of 4.13 billion yuan ($594.7 million), or $1.64 per American depositary share. On an adjusted basis, this figure was $1.91 per ADS. Analysts polled by FactSet were calling for earnings of $1.09 per share.

Revenue suffered a 2.6% setback year-over-year, coming in at $2.62 billion. The figure missed expectations as analysts were anticipating net sales of around $2.66 billion.

Baidu also announced that it had appointed Qi Lu, its chief operating officer, as vice chairman of the board. BIDU stock is off 4.1% Friday morning.

