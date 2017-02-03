3 Tech Stocks That Will Win as Qualcomm Collapses

It’s often stated by motivational speakers that the Chinese word for “crisis” is composed of two characters — one signifying danger, the other opportunity. It’s also embarrassingly inaccurate. This goes to show you that if the crux of an investment argument invokes “the Chinese,” stop! You might be getting had. Still, this “Chinese philosophy” is extremely relevant for tech stocks these days.

That’s because semiconductor and digital communications giant Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) is having a year to forget. Despite the fact that it’s only early February, QCOM shares are down 18.5% year-to-date. Not surprisingly, Qualcomm is trading firmly below its 50- and 200-day moving averages. If something substantive doesn’t happen soon, it risks repeating the disaster of 2015, when QCOM lost nearly 31%.

The disaster that Qualcomm is currently facing was seen well in advance by those watching the industry closely. The crux of the issue is the company’s technology licensing business. This is the most lucrative division for QCOM, accounting for the majority of its profits. By “selling the rights to use patents that are essential to all modern mobile phone systems,” QCOM had a monopoly. That’s an incredible opportunity, so long as you don’t get caught.

Of course, they got caught. First, it was, you guessed it — the Chinese. Regulators in the world’s second-biggest economy found Qualcomm guilty of violating their anti-monopoly law. Then, individual companies began filing complaints. Finally, the Federal Trade Commission got involved in mid-January, claiming that QCOM illegally maintained a monopoly. Shares never looked the same after that, and who knows when Qualcomm will recover.

Those are questions that analysts will squabble over. But for rival tech stocks, they only have one message — better you than me. It’s not just the fact that a major competitor is falling. This is a classic case where an enemy of an enemy is a friend. Furthermore, the benchmark Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLK ) is up 4.6% YTD. Granted, these aren’t the best numbers, but it’s much more preferable than what Qualcomm is going through.

While QCOM is swimming with the sharks, here are three tech stocks that are now set up to win big!

