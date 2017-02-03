3 Things Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock Owners Must Watch

It has been a wild ride for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK ) since the burger chain announced better than expected Q3 2016 earnings after the markets closed November 9, 2016. Up as much as 17.2% in the next day’s trading, SHAK stock has since settled back into the mid-$30s as investors debate whether Shake Shack’s future is a bright one.

Shake Shack announces its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning before the markets open. Any surprises, positive or negative are likely to greatly affect SHAK stock.

A positive surprise could push Shake Shack stock through $40 for the first time since August 2016; an earnings miss could see it retest its all-time low of $30 hit in January 2016.

While it’s not likely to get anywhere near its $96.75 all-time high in 2017, set in May 2015, another good showing like the last quarterly report could be the start of a lengthy run higher.

Three Things SHAK Stock Owners Need to Consider

With that in mind, here are three things you might want to look for in the Shake Shack earnings report Wednesday:

Two-Year Comps

The Q3 2016 comparable store sales were 2.9%, 120 basis points better than analyst expectations. That was on top of a really strong comp of 17.1% a year earlier. The two-year comp in the third quarter for stores open at least 24 months was 20.0%, 260 basis points higher than in Q2 2016.

This is the number you really want to study because the longer trend is what counts — Shake Shack’s 24-month comparable base stood at 26 at the end of the third quarter, 10 higher than a year earlier — not the gyrations from quarter to quarter.

This will tell you all you really need to know about top-line growth. Sure, you don’t want ongoing traffic declines to eat into that comp growth, but unless that continues for a number of quarters, the two-year numbers are the best way to judge its growth.

Hourly Wages

It’s always a good thing to pay people a living wage, so the fact that Shake Shack’s store-level operating margin decreased by 160 basis points to 28.8% in Q3 2016 as a result of the company-wide starting hourly wage that was introduced at the beginning of the fiscal year should not set off any alarm bells.

As it continues to add stores across the U.S., SHAK’s labor costs are going to increase not only in terms of the hourly wages it pays, but also in the salaries for new managers added to keep up with store growth. As a result, Shake Shack expects this margin to be around 27% in 2017.

In the past, SHAK has been able to recover some of the increase in store-level operating costs through price increases. However, in 2017, it doesn’t anticipate being able to increase them by more than 2% and only in certain markets where it has greater pricing power.

So, it’s possible these margins could be even lower than 27% in 2017. Shake Shake stock owners just need to keep an eye on it.

