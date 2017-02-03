3 Water Stocks to Buy for the Century’s Biggest Mega-Trend

If you watched the movie The Big Short and paid close attention to the notes at the end, you may have caught some solid investing advice about stocks to buy in the 21st century. Michael Burry, played by Christian Bale, was one of only a handful of investors who saw the mortgage crisis coming ahead of time. Burry made millions of dollars from the chaos, thanks to his incredible foresight.

Source: ©iStock.com/LOUOATES

At the end of the movie, an on-screen update about Burry said the following: “Michael Burry is focusing all of his trading on one commodity: water.”

In fact, in an interview back in 2010, Burry said that he sees major value in water and has invested accordingly.

“I believe that agriculture land — productive agriculture land with water on site — will be very valuable in the future,” he said. “Fresh, clean water cannot be taken for granted.”

In fact, analysts see a growing gap between water demand growth and water supply growth. That one-two pun will inevitably lead to global water crises in coming years. Here’s a look at three stocks to buy to profit on one of the biggest market trends of the 21st century.

