3 Ways To Make The Biggest Contrarian Bet Of The Year

When the chorus of investment commentary gets so strong in one direction, I start to question the collective wisdom of the market. I’m a believer in general market efficiency, that most news is recognized in prices.

But occasionally, herd mentality sets in and the market outlook clearly needs to be reevaluated. It’s in this ability to step back and question the herd’s stampede in one direction that investors can find huge opportunities.

It was obvious when pundits argued that valuations didn’t matter during the tech bubble. It was obvious in 2007 when subprime defaults exploded and mortgage lenders started going bankrupt, even as analysts still predicted higher prices.

That same collective wisdom is starting to skew to one side again, despite strong evidence to the contrary. Traders and analysts alike are nearly unanimous in a trend that could unravel and become one of the biggest surprises of 2017.

The Market’s Love Affair With The U.S. Dollar

The greenback made a run at fresh highs in late 2016 and closed the year out strong on the prospect for faster U.S. economic growth and rate hikes. Net long positions by traders in the U.S. dollar reached $25.4 billion on January 3 and have been rising since early 2016.

The USD has bucked the long-term trend lower since mid-2014, with the dollar index against a basket of currencies rising more than 25% over the 18 months through 2016. The near-certainty of higher rates and hope for economic growth is driving most of the market to one side of the trade. Three of Goldman Sachs’ six trade themes for 2017 revolve around a stronger dollar this year.

That one-sided bet may make a weaker dollar the best contrarian trade of the year. Uncertainty over U.S. policies and isolationism are already causing the greenback to weaken. The dollar index has come down 3.2% since its high on January 2 and long dollar positions have started to come down over the last two weeks.

Even if the President is able to push through policies to spur economic growth, uncertainty over foreign policy may cause foreign investors and governments to shy away from holding dollars and dollar-denominated investment in Treasury securities. Faster economic growth will also bring inflation, which weakens the dollar unless inflation heats up abroad as well.

The new President himself has a very strong incentive to see a weaker dollar to boost U.S. export competitiveness overseas. A weaker dollar would drive inflation higher and devalue the fixed debt owed by the government as well.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal before the inauguration that the strong dollar is, “killing us,” referring to U.S. export competition overseas. The President’s Treasury nominee, Steve Mnuchin, has also warned of the excessively strong dollar in his senate confirmation testimony.

Here’s how to zig when everyone else is zagging on the dollar trade…

