Why 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock Is Falling Today

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD ) stock was down on Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

3D Systems Corporation reported revenue of $165.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is a drop from its revenue of $183.36 million that was reported during the same time last year. It also didn’t reach Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $176.76 million for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported by 3D Systems Corporation for the fourth quarter of the year was 15 cents. This is down from its earnings per share of 19 cents reported in the fourth quarter of 2015. However, it did manage to come in two cents above analysts’ estimate for fourth quarter of 2016.

3D Systems Corporation reported net income of $5.18 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This is an increase over the 3D printing company’s net loss of $596.67 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

3D Systems Corporation also released its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the year to range from $643 million to $684 million. Wall Street is expecting DDD to report revenue of $684.80 million for the year.

3D Systems Corporation earnings per share expectations for the full year of 2017 fall between 51 cents and 55 cents. Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings per share of 51 cents for the year.

“Continued demand for our production printers and materials reaffirms our belief that our industry is at an inflection point in the transition from prototyping to production,” Vyomesh Joshi , CEO of 3D Systems Corporation, said in a statement.

DDD stock was down 10% as of noon Tuesday, but is up 15% year-to-date.