4 Bargain REITs With 5.0% Yields and Big Upside

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) just don’t get the respect they deserve. And that’s too bad, because owning just a handful can make a huge difference in your investment returns. I’ll reveal four of my favorite REIT buys now in just a moment.

First, let me explain why I’m pounding the table on the sector today.

The main reason: REITs often pay dividend yields far above your average S&P 500 stock. What’s more, they’re obligated to pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends, which forces management to take a disciplined approach to growth.

In addition, REITs give you a very liquid way to invest in physical assets; your shares represent a part of the actual buildings the trust owns.

And many REITs are very diversified—we’re talking ownership of hundreds, even thousands, of buildings across many states. The best trusts are diversifying even further by buying up more properties that, in turn, boost their funds from operations (FFO), which is how REITs define their earnings.

Thanks to all their strengths, REITs saw a flood of investor interest last year, but that interest is waning as President Trump steals all the headlines. This is good for us, because it means there are four REITs out there that aren’t rising as fast as they should.

Why should they be soaring?

Well, they’ve beaten the REIT market broadly (not to mention the S&P 500) on a total-return basis over the last year; they have low payout ratios (or the percentage of FFO paid out as dividends); well-diversified holdings; great management; high occupancy rates; and growing operating margins. In short, they have just about every strength you’d want in a REIT.

So what are these companies?

First, there’s Ventas, Inc. ( VTR ) and Physicians Realty Trust ( DOC ), two healthcare REITs with different approaches to the market (VTR focuses on healthcare facilities, while DOC owns doctor’s offices).

Then there are two entertainment-focused REITs: EPR Properties ( EPR ), which owns movie theaters, malls, ski parks and schools; and hotel and resort operator Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. ( RHP ).

These companies all have one thing in common: they’re delivering strong FFO growth that’s translating into higher dividends for investors:

FFO Is Soaring …



… and so Are Dividends



Let’s zero in on Ventas. The “dip” you see in the chart above is misleading because of special dividends in 2015 skewing the numbers—looking longer term at the total dividends, we see VTR is a strong dividend grower:

Reliable Long-Term Dividend Hikes



In fact, VTR has grown its dividend by 9% annually over the last decade, thanks to its simple approach: build a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties that are in ever-increasing demand:

A Multifaceted Healthcare Juggernaut



Source: Ventas Inc.’s website

EPR Properties also diversifies geographically, so if demand for its entertainment, recreational and educational facilities declines in one pocket, it can be picked up in another—and EPR is constantly looking to shift to areas with high population growth:

EPR Properties Are Everywhere



Source: EPR Properties’ website

Physicians Realty Trust, as the newest and youngest REIT of our four picks, is less diversified, since it focuses on medical-office buildings (95% of the total portfolio). But this is still valuable to us because it’s different from VTR’s approach, so we’re not diluting our portfolio by investing in competing firms.

Moreover, DOC has the highest FFO growth by far but hasn’t increased its dividend yet—which suggests dividend growth is coming. What’s more, DOC is expanding its footprint more broadly across the country, in turn delivering more diversification:

Physicians Realty Trust Spends to Grow



Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The map below shows the company still has a ways to go, however:

DOC Goes West



Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Finally, let’s look at Ryman.

