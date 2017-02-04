4 Blue-Chip “Dogs of the Dow” to Buy or Sell

The so-called Trump Rally hasn’t been a land of equal opportunity when it comes to which blue-chip stocks have been a part of this inclusive group—and stocks which have been deported or segregated to below market returns.

The following list is made up of a few names pulled straight from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are trading either mostly flat or showing losses since the election.

The defiant price behavior flies in the face of the “pro-business and re-inflation” narrative, which has lit a match under the market and propelled the DJ-30 to gains of around 8% since Trump’s surprise win.

More ironic, some of these newly-minted Dogs of the Dow, or more aptly “Dow-nald,” might even be considered surprising in their recent relative weakness. But are these blue chips really dogs under the new Trump regime or is a market that’s said to be always right, actually on the verge of being wrong?

Let’s examine each of these blue chips off and on the price chart and determine for ourselves if these stocks are offering bulls or bears an opportunity and locate an options-based strategy for each to better and serve and protect those investments.

