4 Media Stocks That Will Win BIG on Fake News Accusations

It seems like not a day goes by without some accusation by President Donald Trump that the mainstream media is fake news. Not surprisingly, the charges of fake news are often associated with reports unfavorable to his administration. We also shouldn’t be surprised with Trump’s candid rhetoric. Throughout his campaign, the then-presidential candidate waged a war against the media, and indirectly, media stocks.

Back then, the conflict could be termed in the usual political backdrop of right versus left, Republicans versus Democrats. Such divisiveness will always be present in every political cycle.

Indeed, it would be utterly bizarre if we didn’t see the back-and-forth. But with Donald Trump levering the fake news card, he is taking it to an unprecedented level. Previous administrations have criticized the press, but Trump is attacking journalism altogether.

This isn’t just an issue for investors of media stocks. No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, the freedom of the press is a vital concern. Because Donald Trump is now the world’s most powerful man, his words naturally have more clout. By taking every opportunity to label genuine criticisms of the present administration as fake news, this only obfuscates from the real issue. Incidentally, this only furthers the political divide by caving in to base tribalism.

Most of the time, fake news is considered detrimental to media stocks. However, I take a contrarian approach to this situation. Call me cynical but deep down, executives of media stocks are loving “The Donald” turned President of the United States. In addition, the fake news accusations have been a godsend for a largely decrepit industry.

Let’s be real — CNN hasn’t been this interesting since perhaps ever! Every day is a major breaking news item. You never know what whoppers are going to leave “The Donald’s” mouth. The best part of the madness is Trump’s apparent friendship with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. I thought that might be the end of the now President’s campaign run. Instead, Alex Jones and his InfoWars team are vying for White House press credentials.

Folks, you couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried. To a paraphrase a philosophical aphorism, if the truth is reported, but no one is there to read it, is it really news? As terrible as it sounds, fake news is better than boring news. Here are the four media stocks that will rise on this latest craze!

