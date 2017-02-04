4 Reasons To Bet On China This Year (MCHI)

Over the years, one thing has become abundantly clear: that is being a contrarian makes sense in the stock market.

To be clear, I am not talking about going against my research. When I say contrarian, what I mean is going against the prevailing public/media sentiment. Often, when everyone is saying one thing, it’s time to take the opposite side.

For example, when everyone is overtly bullish, it’s time to look for compelling reasons to get short. The same thing can be said when the entire financial press has turned bearish, meaning it’s actually a superb time to search for reasonable long ideas.

Along with offering a reliable supporting case for the contrarian view, the recent Presidential election made several additional market axioms clear.

First, things are not always as they seem. The media tends to exaggerate the harmful to obtain viewership. Second, it is critical to look behind the headlines and think for yourself when it comes to making investment decisions. This can be tough, but the rewards for bucking media bias and the consensus are often handsome.

Even the mighty George Soros has been carried away with biases and media hype. One particular error in judgment resulted in a billion dollar-plus loss when he shorted U.S. equities on the mistaken belief that a Trump victory would send the economy into a deep depression.

Right now, the stock market bears are having a field day with China. There have been waves of negative news sweeping the financial press. Everything from the Chinese stock market plunge early in 2016 to Trump’s protectionist policies has been mentioned to bolster the bearish case.

Well, I firmly think that it’s time to go long on China and my research backs up this belief.

In an earlier article, I wrote extensively on the Chinese pension fund being ordered to purchase billions of dollars of Chinese equities by the government. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The media is using its anti-Trump bias and fear mongering nature to accelerate its bearish Chinese stock market story.

The following deconstructs the bearish Chinese bias and supports the bullish case.

