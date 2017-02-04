4 REITS Poised to Beat Earnings Expectations (STAG, SHO, EPR, HPT)

Profits of companies that have already released their earnings can be enticing this earnings season. However, rather than accumulating after the earnings report, investing in those that are yet to report and poised to beat can be far more rewarding. An earnings beat serves as a catalyst, raises investors’ confidence in a stock, results in rapid price appreciation and ensures more gains from one’s investments.

Further, buying an undervalued earnings play with less initial investment translates into great returns when the stock eventually trades at a higher price. And this brings us to the REIT industry, which lost over 8.9% in the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. No doubt REIT stocks were hit hard as Fed officials hinted at multiple rate hike over the next two years. In addition to this, the bond rout pushed their prices further down.

However, apart from the rate factor, the underlying asset class dynamics play a vital role in determining the operating performance of REITs. And there were several bright spots in the quarter with the economy and the job market showing signs of recovery. Therefore, with the industry significantly underperforming the broader market, there is a solid value-oriented path ahead.

Particularly, the office and industrial asset categories hogged the limelight for experiencing high demand. In fact, going by numbers, per a study by the commercial real estate services’ firm CBRE Group Inc ( CBG ), for the U.S. industrial market, availability fell for 26 straight quarters to 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Also, the overall office vacancy rate declined 10 basis points (bps) to 12.9%, denoting the lowest level since first-quarter 2008.

Supply issues in a number of markets have raised concerns for some of the residential REIT stocks, and dwindling mall traffic and store closures amid aggressive growth in online sales kept retail REITs on tenterhooks. However, growth in cloud computing, Internet of Things and big data drove demand for data center REITs.

In addition to the individual asset class fundamentals, there are other reasons to bank on REIT stocks right now. This is because, even though the broader market witnessed a stellar run following Trump’s election last November, his recent protectionist and anti-trade policies are flaring up volatility in the market and bringing the mojo back in the REIT space as investors, particularly the income seeking ones, are looking for safer refuge.

The Zacks Methodology

In spite of the drivers, choosing the right stock could be quite difficult unless one knows the proper method. To make the task simple we rely on the Zacks methodology, combining a favorable Zacks Rank – Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) – and a positive Earnings ESP.

Our proprietary methodology, Earnings ESP, shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. And research shows that for stocks with this combination of rank and ESP, chances of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Here are four REITs that have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat when they release their fourth-quarter results:

