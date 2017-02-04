Home > Stock Picks > Dividend Stocks >

4 Stocks to Buy for Big February Dividend Hikes

Invest in these companies that continue to hike dividend payouts

  |  By Brett Owens, Contrarian Outlook
Today, I want to talk to you about my favorite strategy for beating the market and building long-term wealth.

If you’ve been reading my regular columns on Forbes and ContrarianOutlook.com, you probably already know what it is: buy dividend growth. (I’ll name 4 individual stocks that should be on your list now in just a moment.)

Because as I’ve written before, stocks that regularly hike their payouts outperform any other kind of company over time. You can give yourself a bigger edge if you invest in companies that surprise the market with bigger-than-expected dividend hikes.

Take Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), which “accelerated” its quarterly payout last February: after three years of 2 cents per share- and 3 cents per share-a-year increases, Cisco “went big,” boosting its dividend by 5 cents per share, or 23.8%.

Management declared the new dividend on February 10, 2016; if you’d bought the day before, you’d be up 37% right now:

Big Payout Hike Ignites CSCO
CSCO-12m-Price-Change-Chart

Problem is, Cisco’s sales and earnings are flattening out, and its payout ratio (or the percentage of earnings paid out as dividends) is edging up near 50%.

So even if it does drop another outsized hike on investors this month, I don’t expect that run to continue.

But that’s not the case with the four other stocks I’ve got for you today.

