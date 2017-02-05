5 Stocks for 17% Returns This Year (VLO, VCS, CAH, PRU, JNS)

A few weeks ago we discussed how you can make 12% annually, forever, from stocks.

Now let’s apply those lessons to 2017, and highlight five that should do even better (17%+ returns) this year (and likely beyond).

Remember, projecting our returns from any given stock is simple. We simply add together the three ways it can pay us:

Its current dividend. A future dividend hike. Share repurchases.

It also helps if the stock is inexpensive, as buybacks deliver more bang for management’s buck. So let’s stick with stocks that are dirt-cheap, trading for 10-times free cash flow (FCF) or less for this exercise.

Here’s an example of a stock ready to return 17% or more over the next year.

Blue chip refiner Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO ) has a great management team that knows how to make money no matter what happens with energy prices.

Over the last five years the company has increased its free cash flow (FCF) by 115% per share while rewarding investors with a cumulative 300% dividend raise, even as oil prices were chopped in half:

A Free Cash Flow Machine



Shares yield 3.6% today – that’s money in our pocket. Plus management recently raised its dividend by another 16.7%. And dividend hikes have everything to do with future returns.

Here’s why: Early next year, Valero will tee up another payout increase. It will probably be a 10 cents per share raise (in line with the last three hikes).

The company has plenty of cash to do this already. It generated $10.40 in FCF over the past twelve months, and will only pay out $2.80 in dividends over the next twelve!

A “one dime” hike would be 14%. And if Valero’s shares stand still, they’ll yield more than 4% this time next year.

But here’s the thing – they probably won’t pay 4% then because investors will bid Valero’s price up (and its yield down) in anticipation of the hike. After all, even 3% is generous today.

Which means that Valero’s share price should climb in line with its next hike. And that’s exactly what was unfolding until late-2015, when the stock “decoupled” from its dividend’s trajectory:

Valero’s Stock Due To “Catch Up”



This means Valero’s share price actually has two past dividend hikes to “catch up” with as well. The stock easily has 30% to 40% upside thanks to past, present and future payout hikes alone.

And let’s not forget share repurchases! The firm bought back 15.5% of its outstanding float over the last three years, and should continue to be a buyer of its own bargain stock.

Buybacks, by the way, are underrated as a driver of returns. When the number of shares is reduced, every “per share” metric – dividends per share, earnings, and FCF – all improve. And their increases are leveraged to the amount of stock that is bought back.

After all, if profits are flat while float is reduced by 50%, the result is a 100% increase in earnings per share! And repurchases also support dividend growth. In Valero’s case, it has fewer and fewer shares to “settle up with” every year, so it can hike its payout more than it would otherwise with a static share count.

Four More Stocks With Booming Shareholder Returns

It sounds easy to bank double-digit returns like these, but here’s the catch – in today’s expensive stock market, Valero doesn’t have much company in the bargain bin.

In fact, I count just 19 firms today that:

Pay a meaningful current yield (2%+).

Are growing their dividend 10%+ annually.

Have reduced their outstanding share count over the past 12 months.

And are dirt-cheap (at less than 10-times FCF).

Some of these dividend growers are dogs though, as their business models are being eaten alive. But a few gems are set to endure.

Here’s a four-pack worthy of additional consideration.

