5 Stocks to Buy as Curtains Drop on Q4 Earnings

Irrespective of whether a company is a fledgling or established one, steady earnings growth interests all. And why not? If the company doesn’t make money, it won’t stand the test of time. Take a company’s revenue over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production and, there it is, you have earnings!

This metric is also considered to be the most noteworthy variable in influencing the share price. Better-than-expected earnings performances normally lead to a rally in the share price. However, expectations of earnings also play a significant role in influencing the price of a stock.

Earnings Estimates Determine Share Prices

We have often seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in the price following an earnings decline. This is largely a result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

So, what are earnings estimates? It embodies analysts’ opinions of factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost controls. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while taking investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

As the fourth-quarter earnings season is on track to be the best ever, we have picked stocks that have displayed historical earnings growth and are also seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates. As of Feb 17, 411 S&P 500 members have reported their earnings figures. Earnings for these members are up 8% on 4.9% higher revenues, with 68.9% beating EPS estimates and 54.7% surpassing top-line expectations (read more: Retail in Focus as Q4 Earnings Season Winds Down).

The Winning Strategy

In order to shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks’ ‘Buys’ and ‘Strong Buys’ are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (Stocks that possess strong EPS growth history.)

(Stocks that possess strong EPS growth history.) % Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (Companies that witnessed year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal.)

(Companies that witnessed year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal.) % Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (Stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks.)

(Stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks.) % Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (Stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week.)

(Stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week.) % Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (Stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks.)

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,818 stocks to only 16.

Here are the top five stocks:

