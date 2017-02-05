5 Utility and Telecom Stocks That Yellen Just Clipped

U.S. equities overall are melting higher again on Tuesday, but not all stocks in the market are participating. In fact, net advancing issues have declined for the last two days on the New York Stock Exchange. Buyers instead are focusing on a narrowing group of rising stocks.

The catalyst for the broad market rise today was relatively hawkish comments from Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen. This, in turn, raised the odds of a rate hike at the next Fed policy meeting in March.

Adding to the upward pressure on interest rates was data showing producer price inflation is heating up.

Treasury bonds weakened (and yields rose) as a result, pulling down yield-sensitive stocks like utilities, telecoms and REITs in sympathy. This goes to show you that while higher rates are for now considered a positive for the stock market because of the profit positive impact on net interest margins for banks, it’s not a positive for many other areas of the economy.

Here are five utility and telecom stocks that you might be better off avoiding right now.

