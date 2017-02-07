Home > Mutual Funds & ETFs > ETF Investing >

The 7 Best ETFs for Retirement Investors

ETFs and retirement go hand and hand

  |  By Aaron Levitt, InvestorPlace Contributor
Exchange-traded funds have surged in popularity over the years. And it’s easy to see why. The passively managed baskets of stocks, bonds and other assets allow for intraday tradability at a dirt cheap cost. Perhaps more importantly, they allow investors to customize their portfolios by honing in on certain asset classes or strategies. It’s easy to add a whole segment of the market with just one ticker and a click of the mouse.

The 7 Best ETFs for Retirement Investors
For those investors in or near retirement, this fact could be a godsend.

Some asset classes were just made for retirement investors. And most of these asset classes, retirement investors are significantly underweight in or are paying too much for fees/expenses. By using ETFs, they can get exposure at a low cost. Adding them to a portfolio is easy.

So which are the best ETFs for retirement investors? Here are seven that should find their way into almost every retirement investor’s portfolio.

