7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts – KO CSCO TROW SHW ADI LLL ABX

The S&P 500 Index grinded higher for another week, reaching yet another all-time high. New data on retail sales and inflation suggested that the economy is strengthening, bolstering investors’ confidence. A number of new dividend stocks increasing their payouts helped, too.

Seven major dividend stocks raised payouts over the past week, including three technology businesses, a global beverage manufacturer, one of the largest asset managers and a large paint retailer.

Here are seven dividend stocks increasing payouts:

The Coca-Cola CO (NYSE: KO ) increased its quarterly dividend by 6%, raising its payment to 37 cents per share from 35 cents. The iconic beverage manufacturer will pay shareholders of record as of Mar. 15 on April 3. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on Mar. 13.

KO Dividend Yield: 3.59%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) rewarded shareholders with a 12% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 26 cents per share to 29 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 6 will receive their higher dividends on April 26 from the technology communications and networking company. CSCO shares will be ex-dividend on April 4.

CSCO Dividend Yield: 3.45%

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW ) announced a .01% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout by a penny from 84 cents per share to 85 cents. The paint manufacturer and retailer will send its higher dividends out on Mar. 10 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 27. SHW shares will trade ex-dividend on Feb. 23.

SHW Dividend Yield: 1.09%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW ) raised its quarterly dividend from 54 cents per share to 57 cents, representing a 6% increase. The asset manager will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Mar. 16 on Mar. 30. TROW shares trade ex-dividend on Mar. 14.

TROW Dividend Yield: 3.05%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI ) raised its quarterly dividend by 7%, increasing it from 42 cents per share to 45 cents. The semiconductor company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Feb. 24 on Mar. 7. ADI shares will trade ex-dividend on Feb. 22.

ADI Dividend Yield: 2.20%

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL ) increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to 75 cents per share from 70 cents. Shareholders of record as of Mar. 1 will receive dividends from the technology defense contractor on Mar. 15. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Feb. 27.

LLL Dividend Yield: 1.79%

Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: ABX ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by a penny, increasing it by 50% from 2 cents per share to 3 cents. The gold miner will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28 on Mar. 15. ABX shares traded ex-dividend on Feb. 24.

ABX Dividend Yield: 0.59%

As of the time of this writing, Simply Safe Dividends was long CSCO and TROW.

