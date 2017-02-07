7 Gold Stocks That Will Shine Under Trump

Although a hero to working class conservatives and political outsiders, President Donald Trump has put them in an awkward situation. Consider that when Trump was campaigning, he did an interview with Alex Jones. Yes, that Alex Jones of the 9/11 truther movement and other controversial conspiracy theories. Often hawking alternative investments like gold stocks, Mr. Jones represents many of the hardcore supporters of the Trump administration.

Source: Shutterstock

The question, though, is what happens when conspiracy theorists get what they want? Is there really a need for loading up the boat with gold stocks or gold miners if the president is one of the “good guys?” This year, “the good guy,” against some incredible odds, actually pulled off the White House victory.

While that’s exactly what Donald Trump supporters wanted, it’s also a double-edged sword. The country is better off, but the impetus to buy gold — societal or economic disaster — is gone. And if demand isn’t there, supply rises, and that causes prices to go south.

During the Obama administration, gold prices moved up roughly 30%. However, during his first term, gold gained approximately 70%. That situation made a lot of sense as alternative investors worried about the rising national debt. But with Trump promising a new vision of America, have gold stocks lost their luster?

Hardly! We have a most unpredictable leader on our hands. Even insiders don’t know what Donald Trump will say, do or tweet. Rather than the bastion of stability and transparency, this administration is a crapshoot. We only need to look at the executive order effectively producing a refugee ban to see just how volatile things can be.

While this may not be what some supporters signed up for, the good news is that gold stocks — in particular, gold mining stocks — are ripe for trading. Rather than being a gold headwind, President Trump could be the catalyst for the next rally. Here are seven gold stocks that will shine again!

