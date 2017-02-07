7 MLPs to Buy With High (And Growing!) Yields

What a difference year makes! Last year at this time, energy-focused master limited partnerships (MLPs) were facing certain doom. Crude had hit its lows of around $27 per barrel, and the ripple effects were dire. Energy producers suffered hard and some even filed for bankruptcy protection. This bad news and the wave of selling that followed sent the typically high-yield MLP space — as represented by the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA: AMLP ) — down to all-time lows.

But now, all of that seems to be a distant memory.

As gains in crude oil and natural gas prices have taken hold, so too have the MLPs. The AMLP fund is up nearly 75% from its lows.

Happy days are here again!

Looking forward, President Donald Trump’s focus on infrastructure and fast-tracking major pipeline projects bodes well for the MLP space. With a friend in the White House, MLPs are poised to be big winners over the rest of the year. Meanwhile, the sector continues to offer high yields, and distribution growth is even on the horizon.

With that in mind, here are seven high-yield MLPs to buy now, in order of yield.

