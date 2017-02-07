7 Insane Facts About Apple Inc.’s New $5 Billion Campus (AAPL)

Known as ‘Apple Park,’ iPhone maker Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL ) brand new headquarters is almost ready to go, and will be open to employees starting in April. The tech giant said it will take over six months to move its 12,000 employees from its old campus in Cupertino, California, and construction of Apple Park’s buildings and parklands will continue through the summer.

In addition to the hefty $5 billion price tag, here are seven more facts about Apple’s new headquarters:

1. Apple Park’s main ring-shaped building is 2.8 million-square-feet, and built entirely in curved glass panels.

2. There will be a 1,000-seat auditorium named after the company’s late cofounder, Steve Jobs, who would have turned 62 this Friday. The Steve Jobs Theater sits on a hill that overlooks the rest of the campus.

3. The new campus will include a visitor’s center with an Apple Store and café that will be open to the public.

4. Apple employees stationed at Apple Park will get some serious perks. There is a 100,000-square-foot fitness center, secure research and development facilities, and parklands that offer two miles of walking and running paths.

5. The giant spaceship ring is one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world. It’s powered by 100% renewable energy, and will run one of the world’s biggest on-site solar energy installations, with 17 megawatts of rooftop solar power.

6. The campus is also built to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year, making it the site of the world’s largest naturally ventilated building.

7. Apple Park was designed in collaboration with Foster + Partners, and replaces 5 million-square-feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and 9,000 drought-resistant, California-native trees.

Video via: Apple

