7 Sports Stocks to Buy That Any Investor Can Own

Wyc Grousbeck, a co-owner of the Boston Celtics, is looking to raise $175 million for sports-related technology investments. In January, Causeway Media Partners filed regulatory documents for its second sport-related venture capital fund.

Source: ©iStock.com/Totojang

In its first fund, Causeway raised $125 million from investors that included Three Arch Partners founder Mark Wan (who owns a piece of the Celtics) and Highland Capital Partners co-founder Bob Higgins.

Investments in the first fund include Street League Skateboarding, a professional skateboarding league founded in 2010; Formula E, the electric version of Formula 1 racing; and TuneIn, a streaming radio service for sports and news that gives subscribers access to more than 100,000 radio stations around the world.

One of its original investments, Sport Ngin, which provides mobile apps for groups to manage youth sports leagues, was sold in 2016 to NBC Sports.

While it would be great to invest in venture capital deals like the ones Grousbeck gets involved with, most don’t get that opportunity.

However, these seven sports investments all use technology to one degree or another and they all will make you money over the long haul.

