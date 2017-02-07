7 Stocks to Sell as Fear Returns to the Market

U.S. equities continue to linger just below the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 20,000 level, forming a dangerous “island gap” formation after a short-lived breakout last week. Why does that matter?

It suggests buyers are downright exhausted.

Combined with extreme sentiment measures and a cavalcade of overbought technical indicators, and it’s looking like a classic reversal pattern is in play.

Investors seem to be spooked by a change in the way Wall Street is viewing the new Trump Administration. At first, there was much hope and excitement surrounding his fiscal stimulus and deregulation plans. But now, there is a creeping fear that his aggressive trade stance, nationalist foreign policy stances, and desire for an immigration clampdown could weigh on corporate profits and destabilize geo-politics.

That — as well as the fact that February tends to be a not-great month for stocks — has investors and traders alike on edge.

In response, here are seven stocks to sell or trade bearishly via options as the calendar flips to February. Long-term buy-and-holders should especially look to merely hedge their positions, but if you were looking for an exit point to take total or even partial profits in any of these stocks, now would be the time.

